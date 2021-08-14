“Apparently ‘Fred’ and ‘Wilma’ have a thing for the Keys! Yabba dabba dooo!”
“During Irma, people forged the re-entry permits. What do we do about the idiots who start forging vaccine cards?”
“The fragile egos of Floridians who shun vaccinations and masks and then blame the president for the spread of a deadly coronavirus cause themselves to rationalize their actions and deviate the reality by lies. It reminds historians of Nero, who persecuted Christians for the fire he started.”
“Our energetic governor is setting records every day. He is doing everything he can imagine to increase the numbers of COVID cases in the state.”
“Tough time hiring? Try backing your employees over rude customers. Allowing customers to be rude should no longer be accepted.”
“Two anti-vaxers walk into a bar and one of them orders a shot.”
“Has the government shut down flights from India? No. Europe? No. South America? No. So, just how serious is this virus, really? Ever wonder about that? Well, wonder about something even more scary: who, exactly, really provides these ‘daily COVID case counts?’ Any idea? No? No idea? Surprise!”
“Conspiracy theories were fun, but now it’s time to act like adults.”
“Try raising wages to get workers back? How about ‘trying’ to get our government to quit giving people extra unemployment money. Practically every business out there is offering more money and incentives to get workers, but it’s almost impossible when you have to compete with the U.S. government.”
“I apologize. I once said that there was no election fraud in Monroe County. Here it turns out that, allegedly, a Republican operative (a former Miami-Dade State Senator) enlisted a fake candidate to help our very own State Senator. So sorry.”
“If the local government is using the 10th Amendment to stop cruise ships to protect its people, why are they not closing unsafe beaches? To allow residents and visitors to swim in fecal matter would be a fabulous lawsuit!! Watch how you use those amendments, cruise ships are the least of your worries.”
“If Florida hospitals need financial assistance to care for COVID patients, that money should come out of the governor’s campaign fund. His poor judgement and overreach are clearly a campaign stunt.”