“Come on, folks. Poinciana Gardens is struggling financially. They have empty rooms. There are plenty of people in the Lower Keys who would fill up those rooms. Put some of the space to use as rentals to help solve the problem while keeping the seniors in place who need more services.”
“Upon returning to EYW a few nights ago, I was greeted with a 90-minute delay in deplaning, because there was no where to park the plane! Apparently this was not an isolated incident. EYW, schedule no more new flights until you can handle the current load, please!”
“The cruise ship referendum had nothing to do with COVID-19. It was a message that we prefer our quality of life and environment over money. One Human Family.”
“The Florida legislators, by enacting the preemption bill over port control, have effectively saved the City of Key West from years and years of costly litigation and likely a $100 million lawsuit. As a taxpayer, I am very grateful to them.”
“First it was the chickens, then the iguanas and curly tail lizards, now it’s the tikis that are taking over the town.”
“Republican Sen. Jim Boyd ramrodded SB 426 to overturn the cruse ship referendums in order to ‘protect’ Florida from the ‘vagaries’ of local politics. Nothing erratic or unpredictable here — ballot petitions were filed, pre-election debates conducted and referendums passed overwhelmingly.”
“Way beyond time for a four-way stop at Eaton and Elizabeth. I’ll put up with some braking and revving engines not to have to see more people injured, myself included as nobody stops for pedestrians at the two crosswalks. That aside, love y’all.”
“The noise from jets and planes flying in and out of Key West and Boca Chica has become overpowering. Sitting on your porch in the morning and enjoying the beautiful weather, and listening to the bird’s singing is nearly impossible. It’s too much. There needs to be a balance.”
“I have been trying to rent apartment in Key West. The real estate companies say fill out an application for a fee of $45 dollars and up knowing very well the apartment is already rented.”
“Regarding the State Legislature passing the cruise ship SB 426 perpetrated with disregard of the will of the citizens of Key West, I came to the conclusion that I could only change that which I have overall control. Sad to leave this beautiful island after 20+ years.”