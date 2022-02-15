“A perfect storm: less tax money to city coffers by restricting cruise ships and huge legal bills are being paid right now to fight cruise ships. It all adds up to impending tax increases. And just wait until the lawsuits start. It’s going to bury us in a tax burden.”
“Expanding Sunset Marina is a big laugh. The management can’t properly manage the slips now. Boats not registered, scooters not registered, boats with no engines, and parking is a nightmare! What happens when they add 100 slips more? Do you want 100 more cars parking on College Road?”
“Can we finally stop blaming the unvaccinated for a global pandemic? It is not their fault. It has been conclusively proven vaccinated people can spread COVID. Please stop with the inaccurate nonsense.”
“While the roosters roost and crow and the wind chimes chime, the birds are nesting in the trees. Please, all who complain about life in Key West in February, please channel your angst to something more positive. Maybe understanding that sometimes here, you have to close your windows. Thank you.”
“The recent proposal from the City Commission to regulate cruise ships is worse than nothing. It is spitting in the faces of the 60% of Key West voters who supported concrete restrictions on the numbers of cruise ships and cruise ship passengers who could come to Key West on a given day.”
“Artificial turf looks so artificial.”
“In an advanced society, i.e. one that cares about the well-being of its citizens, the FKAA health insurance debate would not exist.”
“The city hired outside counsel for $210,000 to tell them exactly what the City Attorney told them, that the cruise ship referendums and proposed ordinances are illegal and unconstitutional. Really? Who’s paying for this, the SCS or the taxpayers? Unfortunately, it’s the taxpayers.”
“I think we’re missing the boat (pun intended), sending all these talented ship builders back to Cuba.”