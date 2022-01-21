“Wooo, hooo. The commissioners are crippling those transient rentals. Get real, I pay more for my annual parking permit than the proposed medallion transfer fee.”
“I voted ‘No’ to permanently lose 3.2 acres of precious waterfront park land. How do people own their home on leased land? KW has never done ‘affordable housing’ well.”
“Thank you, Carnival Cruise Lines, for cancelling your January and February cruises to Key West. We appreciate you are limiting the spread of COVID/omicron. We appreciate you are protecting the ocean reef.”
“Voting rights are not wrong”
“Riding a motorcycle without a helmet is a choice, not an addiction. By your reasoning, do we refuse them health care if they get injured?”
“People meet and make ‘first impressions.’ Initial judgments are made. More information is exchanged as they come to know one another better. Initial judgments evolve. Your choices, including vaccination, say something about you. You might think it says principled/smart. They might think stupid/selfish. Own it.”
“For as many times that she has been named Citizen of the Day, purple face woman should be named Citizen of the Year.”
“Here’s evidence that Key West gas stations are price gouging. Normally REC90, the ethanol-free fuel that people use in boats, sells at a premium of around 80 cents per gallon more than regular gasoline. Today, I bought it for six cents less than regular at a station near the triangle.”
“A hotel on North Roosevelt Blvd. near the Triangle has absolutely no consideration for locals who live in the neighborhood. They continually have events which includes loud, obnoxious music and singing that can be heard as far as Eagle Avenue. The police and the city need to do something about this.”
“Are we seriously back on wind chimes? They’re simple: if they don’t bother anyone else, then you’re good to have them. If they do bother the neighbors, then ‘no.’ Love the sound? Find an app for your phone or computer and enjoy it within your walls. There. Done. You’re welcome.”