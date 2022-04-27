“Exceptional ‘Taste of Key West.’ Great location, food, drinks and attendance. Thank you to all who worked tirelessly to make this happen after being gone for two years.”
“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the rent for both the restaurant and the concession at Hogg’s Beach is only about $6,000 a month. I’m tired of my taxes subsidizing hugely successful businesses. The space is worth triple that amount!”
“What good is parking enforcement when called and no one shows up for two hours? Nice free two-hour parking in residential-only areas. Thanks, city!”
“While we are out enjoying concerts, traveling, dining, enjoying life, please remember those in war-torn countries. Currently, the horrible atrocities in Ukraine, innocent men, women and children being killed. People everywhere should be able to be safe and live in peace. We can’t let evil win.”
“Here is a tip for those who don’t like Fantasy Fest: don’t go.”
“As a person who is paying monthly to store their boat trailer and RV in a proper storage facility on U.S. 1, I can’t believe that anyone would think that utilizing empty residential lots in our neighborhoods for storage garages, commercial equipment, trailer storage, or derelict boat rebuilds would be a good idea. ”
“’If you put it to a vote, people would vote to cancel Fantasy Fest.’ I don’t think so. We are local, as are our many friends, and we all love Fantasy Fest. We love getting dressed up or not and being on a float in the parade. Keep it going.