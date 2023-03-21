“With the speed of summer lightning, the Legislature, based up gobbledygook and anti-home rule reasoning of cruise ships, passed a statute knocking out voter-initiated/approved referendums with respect to maritime matters. They figured that the city, fearful of lawsuits, would not enact mirror ordinances. So far, correct.”
“The person who claims ‘everyone wants large ships’ and ‘we should have a vote’ must have just moved here. We already had a vote and a supermajority in every district voted against these ships. Give it up and move back where you came from. From your Chardonnay-drinking neighbor.”
“The term ‘home rule’ has all too often been used to excuse the trampling of a minority’s rights. In the 1950s and ‘60s, some southern states hailed ‘home rule’ to justify the heinous policy of segregation in schools. The federal government interceded to right that wrong.”
“Every city/county official in Monroe County knows that our infrastructure is maxed out and needs critical updates. How do they continue to overbuild and increase the demand for services? The water issues of the last few months are just the tip of the iceberg. What is the breaking point?”
“Hope the construction nightmare on Bertha and First streets is a rude awakening to city and county officials for future projects. ”
“Water is more important than any utility by far, even electricity. Thanks to the Aqueduct Authority for busting their behinds all week for all of us.”
‘’Smart’ is a perfect substitute for the word ‘’woke’.”
“From a female who has driven a Ford 250 in Key West for years. We back in so we can pull out safely, avoiding drunks and toy cars, and especially to prevent walkers from the trailer hitch attacks. You are welcome in advance.”
“Bertha and First: When will this project end?”
“If you despise cruise ships, T-shirt shops, drunks, tourists, public corruption, iguanas, leaf blowers and sargassum, please consider moving up the Keys. There you will find sunshine, warm water and solitude. We have a vibrant community here, but you’re welcome to take the new airport sign with you.”