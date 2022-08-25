“Please explain to me why someone with a college degree should have all/some student loan debt cancelled, while someone with a high school diploma is still on the hook for the loan to buy the truck for his fledgling business.”
“To the Voicer worried about ‘cheap trinkets’ being sold at Mallory Square: Without cruise ships, there’s no demand for ‘cheap trinkets.’ Try selling products that people actually want and you’ll make more money, like everybody else has been doing the past two years.”
“If locals lost their house without any compensation, then they must have been renting. Does this mean all locals are renting? No, it means some locals sold and reaped the benefit of a huge profit on their home. This allows some non-locals to come into a town that they adore, repair homes that have been neglected and pay huge taxes that help fund the local government. ”
“Now more money is being spent for the big lie of voter fraud in Florida. Spending millions of dollars to catch 20 illegal voters does not sound like a good way to be spending our tax dollars. Wake up ‘deniers.’ This is your money, too, being wastefully spent.”
“Considering that the Key West airport has seen over 900,000 passengers this year to date, and considering that construction is to start at the airport soon, my airline departures will be from Miami. Thankfully, according to the airport director, our taxes are not being used for this remodeling.”
“Face it, in the Keys, partying and business trump conservation.”
“Our government leaders don’t seem to get what’s going on. We’re expanding the airport, but the TSA and airlines can’t hire enough staff now. We’re building new schools even though families are leaving and being replaced with Airbnbs. Time to wake up. This isn’t a community anymore, it’s a giant hotel.”
“Instead of writing to the Citizens’ Voice about the wind chimes, try making a ‘disturbing noise’ complaint to the city. This sounds like a textbook case. Noise that persists at all hours of the day and night, keeps people awake and gives them migraines sure sounds ‘disturbing’ to me.”