“Please explain to me why someone with a college degree should have all/some student loan debt cancelled, while someone with a high school diploma is still on the hook for the loan to buy the truck for his fledgling business.”

“To the Voicer worried about ‘cheap trinkets’ being sold at Mallory Square: Without cruise ships, there’s no demand for ‘cheap trinkets.’ Try selling products that people actually want and you’ll make more money, like everybody else has been doing the past two years.”