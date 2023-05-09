“The FKAA’s water feature is a self-contained recirculating fountain that has nothing to do with water pressure. Nothing to be ‘shocked’ about. So relax, rager.”
“The snowbirds who want ‘peace and quiet’ have apparently taken flight. The crowd at the noise ordinance hearing came out to support art and music.”
“We rate movies from ‘G’ to ‘XXX.’ We put age guidelines on books and games. Why not rate drag shows? There’s a world of difference between a guy in a dress reading a story and a guy in a g-string doing a lap dance.”
“I agree with the Voicer that, while the business racket is a concern, most folks away from entertainment venues value the quality of life in quiet neighborhoods. If we can control noise from cars, motorcycles and bars, why not ask for common courtesy and limit neighbor noise to their own fence line and have the city proactively promote this concept?”
“I was on the Cheryl Cates Memorial Bridge and I followed the signs to Havana, but the tunnel was closed. Guess what — blocked by a mega cruise ship.”
“Those gas stations said that they used ‘fresh local chicken.’ Why do I still see so many chickens in the streets?”
“The demise of Popeye’s and Burger King (Stock Island) was not because of lack of customers, it was the inability to keep employees. Key West job market is just too transient for job keepers.”
“Ashe Street functions just fine. No need for changes. City staff should spent their time on the real problem streets, starting with United.”
“Has the city revoked the approval to build a seaweed berm around South Beach? Experts from the firm that maintains beaches said it won’t work and will make things worse. Please tell me taxpayers won’t be left to clean up the mess.”