“Is there any reason I saw at least 12 Florida Keys commercials during two hours of cable news? There is nowhere to live here! VRBOs are growing like mad! Why are we increasing demand? Is our County Commission blind? Stop advertising!”
“Why won’t any city official comment on expiring transient rental licenses and if they will be extended?”
“Robin Robinson’s observation that of 56 apartments she can see from her balcony there are only four that have potted plants. I can guess why: short-term visiting owners and transient rentals. Can you say housing crisis? Money, money, money.”
“Dead mangroves at drainage canal at Donald Avenue since 2017 Hurricane Irma. City spent millions putting in drainage pipes prior to Irma, and these dead mangroves have blocked the drainage to homes in this area. Help alleviate flooding in our neighborhood. Reported to city managers more than once and no action.”
“Too bad Byron York is not as concerned with voter suppression as he is with ‘legitimate’ political speech. Claiming victory when you lose is not legitimate.”
“Just returned to Key West. I see that the $5 stores and T-shirt shops have taken the advice offered by SCS and have re-invented themselves during the absence of cruise ships. Not.”
“From Old Town and Truman Annex to the 1800 building, the vacation rental map was educational, yet not a surprise.”
“Why don’t we build 30-foot walls around the Keys to keep Cuban migrants out? They worked for the Mexico border!”
“Time for the city to end Pier B’s ‘mutual relationship’ regarding their use of the city’s bollards. They don’t care about the referendum, so make them figure that out. Stop accommodating them.”