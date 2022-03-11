“The ball field crossing on Northside Drive is dangerous. Commissioner Wardlow has addressed this issue numerous times and still nothing has been done. This is definitely an accident ready to happen and sadly when it does it’s gonna be costly to the taxpayers.”
“No one is against people. We are against the grossly oversized dirty ships that destroy our waters.”
“Many people are confusing the cruise ship issue. Some feel large cruise ships are not welcome but they are saying large cruise ship ‘customers’ are not welcome. That mindset is totally rude and incorrect and should be corrected immediately. Not everyone has resources to fly into Key West in a small private plane.”
“Seriously, smarter, educated, rich people! How dare you judge! Where do people like you come from? You should have to start including names with opinions!”
“You could get whiplash driving on Seaside entrance road. I realize this is a private street and not the responsibility of anyone but those developers, but people in those communities deserve better and so do the rest of us who sometimes have to go back there. Please be responsible and fix that road.”
“Just curious if the anti-cruise ship protestors are handing out the ‘One Human Family’ stickers to the passengers as they disembark. Hypocrisy at its best!”