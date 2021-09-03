“Anyone who flies in and out of Key West knows we have serious problems with overcrowding. Endless tarmac delays, long waits for luggage. Nowhere to sit. It’s time to focus on customer satisfaction!”
“Manslaughter is an unlawful killing that doesn’t involve malice aforethought — intent to seriously harm or kill, or extreme, reckless disregard for life. My only question is whether those espousing ‘natural immunity’ and/or the faux freedom to infect oneself and innocents with a deadly virus is guilty of manslaughter or actual murder.”
“Instead of bickering with Tallahassee dictators hell-bent on taking away our home rule, why not just charge astronomical and unconscionable fees to large cruise ships as a way to offset the very real cost to our local community? Hit ‘em where it hurts!”
“Why does the BOCC allow the Key West airport director to continue to allow airlines to schedule more flights into airport? Staffing cannot handle what we have now. It is an absolute mess.”
“Don’t re-elect anyone on the school board. Save our children’s lives.”
“To promote mask wearing at Fantasy Fest, a good thing, masked folks should be immune from nudity laws. What could it hurt? Much more fun than forcing mask wearing.”
“I’m happy to hear that the law firm our city attorney I recommended has withdrawn from the cruise ship debate. They probably realized they had a conflict of interest.”
“Was excited to see the bathroom improvements at the airport — that is, until I walked in the women’s restroom — two were completely out of order, one was completely clogged with toilet paper, the flush has no power (wouldn’t flush all the way) and I could barely get the water on at the sink. Unbelievable.”
“Most Fantasy Fest events require wristbands and some can be purchased before the event. Why couldn’t FF attendees show proof of vaccination at a central location, get a wristband and, Voila, time saved at the entrance of all parties.”