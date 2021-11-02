“I would love an explanation as to why there are no posted rules for Fantasy Fest this year and no enforcement. It’s ridiculous that there is full nudity during the day and night all over Old Town. The creative direction Fantasy Fest was on has taken a horrible turn.”
“No, no, no, I will not ask anti-vaxxers why. The vaccinated have been told to be empathic, sympathetic, understanding, gently persuasive to these narcissists who fill our hospitals and leave no room for medical care for the rest of us. Let them drink bleach, take ivermectin and howl at the moon.”
“Nice to hear that (and be able to attend) the film and theater venues are active again. We have so missed you. Welcome back!”
“It is time to reimagine Fantasy Fest. Of course there are exceptions, but by and large it’s just a group of trashy drunks, passing out on the sidewalks, painted (often) with disgusting images/speech. Just cancel the damn thing already.”
“I just got back from my old hometown and it was good to see that all the school fields were open for the public to use. Remember when we could use the high school fields, track and tennis courts? Why are these schools suddenly off limits, even after school hours?”
“I’m glad you feel the odds of beating COVID unvaccinated are so in your favor; I’m sure a great many people who died felt the same. The death toll now exceeds World War I, WWII and Vietnam combined, but it’s not my business if you want to ruin your family’s Christmas.”
“Enough already you cruise ship haters! You all well know, including the mayor, that our beaches have been ‘unsafe for swimming’ many times since the cruise ships have not been here. Maybe the cruise ships should think twice about bringing their ships into our polluted waters!”
“Our city leaders are going to add over a hundred cars to our local roads with its new low-income housing project on College Road. Will some people bike instead? Not likely, College Road is a city road, not county and there is no safe place to bike, no bike lanes, no signage, no traffic enforcement, sharrows, etc.”