“Saw a man and three following sons riding rental bikes on Eaton. Is he trying to get his family killed? Perhaps bike rentals could include a map showing streets with bike lanes? Even then bikes are dangerous here particularly in Old Town and on Truman. Adults OK, kids no.”
“To the Voicer saying we should give up on Key West: The reason houses are selling for double what they would 10 years ago is because they can be rented for a short-term-rental-size profit. For some of us, this is our community worth fighting for, not a whimsical phase.”
“Visitors: ringing the bell on your rental bike is not the same as stopping at the stop sign.”
“When I see return vacation renters in the neighborhood, I usually say, ‘Hey, you’re back.’ Then I hear how expensive Key West has become and we can only rent for two weeks this year and then wishing they had ‘pulled the trigger’ several years ago, aka after Irma. Is all really lost?”
“How about giving us some information that we’d actually be interested in? Like, more info about the shark attack at Fort Zachary.”
“Once again Petronia Street from White to Francis is full of non-resident cars. The markings on the street are nearly invisible and are in serious need of a repaint.”
“In order to get transient and vacation rentals under some control, how about passing an ordinance that states that any residential dwelling that is remodeled, renovated, torn down and built new, or new construction on a vacant lot cannot be used for any short-term rental?”