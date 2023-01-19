“Saw a man and three following sons riding rental bikes on Eaton. Is he trying to get his family killed? Perhaps bike rentals could include a map showing streets with bike lanes? Even then bikes are dangerous here particularly in Old Town and on Truman. Adults OK, kids no.”

“To the Voicer saying we should give up on Key West: The reason houses are selling for double what they would 10 years ago is because they can be rented for a short-term-rental-size profit. For some of us, this is our community worth fighting for, not a whimsical phase.”