“Close Bayshore and send the residents to Poinciana; yearly costs will be capped to what the county is now spending on a 16-bed building requiring expensive yearly upkeep. The county could then transfer county personnel at the Gato Building to Poinciana to save $250,000 in office rentals.”
“In 1856, William Hackley is hands down the cleanest guy in Key West!”
“Where was home rule when the commission shirked their duty as port administrators? No dedicated public port meetings. No input from the maritime community. They let agitators change the city charter. Key West home rule is mob rule. Tallahassee is protecting us from the tyranny of the majority.”
“’Hate Speech.’ Is ‘hate’ determined by the intent of the speaker or the perception of observer/hearer? A political sticker may indicate nothing other than support for economic policies. The OK sign might mean someone is OK. Assuming ignorance/racism is ignorant and racist.”
“School board members expressed concern that two teachers might make too much money to live in employee housing. Why are we providing employee housing? If teachers (or anyone) earns above the limits, they should pay for their own housing, not taxpayers.”
“Our Keys’ Congressman said in a speech ‘I came to Washington to fight the Squad.’ Gee, I thought we sent him to Washington to represent the interests of the Keys. I guess all of our problems here are solved, so that is attention is focused on the Squad.”
“Well, there was a guy in Chicago who didn’t really know what time it was and really didn’t care.”
“SMDH at anyone who has lived through the past year and still calls COVID-19 a ‘bad flu.’ Tell that to the thousands of folks who have buried their loved ones or are suffering from long hauler’s issues themselves.”
“ Regarding climate, the United Nations has the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The following is a quote ‘the process by which the IPCC develops its recommendations and reports is that its proclamations are arrived at by consensus.’ Not at all the same thing.”
“If the business owners want a bigger pier, make them pay for it. Larger cruise ships only benefit them, not the residents. This is shady!”