“Kudos and thanks again to the couple who defended my little dog and me against a very big black dog that came charging out of Lake McKillup on 10th Street. God bless both of you!”
“If you need a hit of holiday cheer, take a stroll through the MARC House Christmas tree lot on Seminary Street. They got an early shipment; a good way to cure the COVID blues.”
“The ‘Abolish Key West’ fiasco is just another example that the Florida Legislature has run amok. There are no consequences for bad behavior, because we no longer have a two-party system in Tallahassee. They continue to pre-empt local governments because only they know what is best for us minions.”
“For Key West to thrive, the ratio of affordable housing to transient rentals/hotel rooms cannot be the 3:147 the proposed marina plan offers. Tourism creates staffing issues and staff require housing. The Planning Commission needs to do better.”
“Once the excessive snorkeling trips have killed the coral reef, and NOAA has killed off sport fishing, the only source of business will be the nightlife. Let’s try to not kill that, too.”
“Could we please get Higgs Beach done by Thanksgiving for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the holiday? Get the sand spread and the security fence down. We only have about seven months until hurricane season to enjoy all that new sand!”
“How in the world did a developer get 150 transient licenses on Stock Island for their latest project? I tried to get one transient license and could not get one. Maybe they are taking them from the Truman Annex licenses that are set to expire soon? Probably not.”
“All the phone numbers listed with Catholic charities or government homeless aid has nobody to talk to because every number is automated. If you’re lucky enough to speak with a human, you get same response every single time: list is closed.”
“Please do your research: There is no record of a person with natural immunity spreading the virus. A vaccinated person can still get the virus and spread it. Please stop spreading hate and turning people against the unvaccinated.”