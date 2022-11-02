“Hackley must go! Only party animals are allowed in Key West.”
“Apparently some folks didn’t get the memo that Fantasy Fest is family-friendly. It’s going to be hard to explain some of the things I saw this week to my kids, and my youngest is 31.”
“Fun Fantasy Fest parade, but the political floats need to be kept out. There must be some sort of parameter set up for this. It would be nice to forget politics for one night.”
“Checked the Sheriff’s Office website every day ... not one Fantasy Fest-related arrest! ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!’”
“Would you bring your beloved dog to a fireworks display? No, because you know it scares and stresses them out. Please think twice before dragging the poor critters to loud concerts and parades.”
“Your coverage of the new Eco Resort in Marathon left out one thing. They are not building one unit of affordable or employee housing. Not one. As usual, the owner will expect county and city taxpayers to subsidize their employee’s housing needs and our political leaders approved this.”
“To the person who asked ‘who is responsible for the repaving of 1st Street?’ Probably the same responsible for Bertha Street, which was supposed to not flood. All this work for all this time, still not finished and flooding immediately, as always.”
“Go big or go gnome! Fantasy Fest is what you make of it, and mine was awesome!”
“Customers of Key West Resort Utilities having billing problems with them should contact the Florida Public Service Commission in Tallahassee. Triple rate increases in one year? Slow mailing of statements with very little time before they are past due?”
“Re: the article about suicide in Monroe County — am I to believe that 24.29% of Monroe County residents commit suicide? Seems like a lot.”
“Let’s not forget the owners of Opal Key offered up Admiral’s Cut as part of the cruise ship negotiation and the majority of the commission voted no. Now they seriously think the owners will go back to the negotiation table? Now that’s funny!”
