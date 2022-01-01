“Florida has erroneously embarked on a program to incentivize people not to be vaccinated by extending unemployment benefits to those who quit their jobs rather than agree to private-company requirements that employees be fully vaccinated. Without this program, these workers would be ineligible. What a waste!”
“Well, the 6 a.m. and midnight flights have started again. Key West is headed toward a 24-hour airport.”
“A big gracias to the Gingerbread Man and the Polar Bear entertaining the Conch Trains, trolleys and the hundreds of visitors on the 2800 block of Fogarty Ave. Thank you!”
“Each day about 1,300 Americans die from COVID. Most would be alive today if they had gotten their shots. They tried for natural immunity, but didn’t make it.”
“I cannot support the vote to allow the city to build affordable housing at Truman Waterfront. Our public waterfront is too limited and too precious to use it for another housing project. The 3.2 acres at Truman Waterfront should be developed for public use.”
“I’m wasting away in Margaritaville waiting to get off the plane.”
“The solution to Fantasy Fest’s public nudity problem is simple. Just mandate that everyone in Key West is required to go naked and engage in drunken debaucheries during Fantasy Fest. Once there is a government-issued party mandate, people will revolt and demand that everyone wear clothes and attend church.”
“We don’t need the Sheriff’s Office giving driving lessons on U.S. 1. Drivers go slow in both lanes. The speed limit is too slow for many drivers. If we have to stay right until you need to pass a slow driver, then there’s going to be a lot of in and out of lanes, which is more hazardous. We already know how to deal with tourists.”
“No one’s plan for dining on Duval Street includes driving to the parking garage, paying to park, waiting half an hour for the Loop bus, and then walking several blocks, much less repeating the process to get home.”
“Welcome to Key West, where you spent part of your vacation waiting to deplane.”
“Peace, love and ‘One Human Family’ sounds nice until you start treating our cruise ship guests so mean and ugly. Why don’t you direct your energy into doing something good for our island? You can work at a food mission, volunteer for a non-profit group, volunteer at a youth group. Stop being mean hypocrites!”