“No, it isn’t as simple as ‘your property, your choice.’ Towns have made zoning decisions forever because most people understand they affect others. You can’t turn your Key West home into a pig farm or a nuclear waste storage site.”
“‘Envy leads to jealousy, jealousy leads to hate, hate leads to anger, and anger leads to the dark side.’ Master Yoda”
“Compliments to the Monroe County Tax Collectors office. Arrived a minute prior to opening on Monday. Doors were open and clerks welcoming. Three property tax bills to pay. Completed in minutes. Oops, problem with one check. Solved with a call from them and a visit to the drive-thru. Great experience.”
“Candidates should be tested for performance-enhancing drugs pre- and post-debates. Holding them to the same standards as teenage athletes seems reasonable. Maybe fewer octogenarians, mummies and dead men walking would survive the primaries.”
“Why do we need the opinion of a New York Times columnist, full of vitriol, to be published in our newspaper. Do we not have enough local voices?”
“While art is an important part of life, the value is in the eye of the beholder. I would be more impressed anywhere in the city with art created by elementary, middle and high school students over professional artists. ”
“It’s a fact that the city was losing $100,000 a year on the cruise ship boondoggle at the Outer Mole. This is not a laughing matter.”
“It seems like the objection to bridging Admiral’s Cut is rooted in concerns that our family park will be overrun by hordes of cruise shippers, increasing maintenance costs. A legitimate concern. Why not make it a drawbridge that can close when ships are in port?”