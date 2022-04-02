“Yesterday I witnessed a guy throw his cigarette butt right in a storm drain and two people throw their butts out their windows driving down Flagler (with a Conch Republic Flag tag on their truck). When will the city step up littering enforcement?”
“The referenda were overturned by the state. The Pier B deal is a good compromise. Mallory and Navy Pier closed. Occasional use of city bollards is a safe mooring issue when strong winds and currents happen, regardless of ship size. City gets 25% of money from Pier B. All good.”
“Someone wrote in the Voice, ‘All mutants (I suppose they mean mutations) are generated in the unvaccinated.’ Absolutely, positively false. Mutation occurs when the virus meets resistance. This is most true when it comes into contact with someone with immunity, whether it be natural or vaccine induced.”
“Pier B gets to ignore the majority of voters wishes and the city is considering making it easier for them to do so by allowing mega-ships to tie their lines to city property, while also giving them 349 days of mega-ships in port? This is not a compromise.”
“All citizens and taxpayers should support the Pier B Agreement on Tuesday. Ship calls reduced by 40%. Admiral’s Cut secured for public. City gets 25% of Pier B revenue. Millions for reef rehabilitation. Without the agreement, Pier B can do anything it wants.”
“The new ‘term’ limits for School Board were poorly drafted: limits should have been based on a specific number of elected terms, not years; a member’s death or resignation during a term was not addressed; and the eligibility requirements should have applied equally to former and sitting board members.”
“Pier B in violation again of ship length. Time for U.S. Navy, USCG and the city to void their lease for repeated offenses. This cannot go on any longer.”
“The hyper-fear speech from anti-cruise people is at a fevered pitch. They successfully closed Navy Mole and Mallory but want more. They should declare partial victory and move on. It was always about full port closure for them. Not happening. Go away, please!”