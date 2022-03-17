“The vulgar things displayed in the windows of T-shirt shops was solved many years ago and not permitted. Suddenly it has all raised its ugly head again. Isn’t this a code enforcement issue? The City Commission acted on this already. Have we forgotten or just conveniently letting this go?”
“A local businessman said tax burden will fall in residents due to the cruise ship referendum. Quit the fear mongering; there was record revenue last year without cruise ships.”
“I had to laugh at the electric bike comment. Lithium mined by child and slave labor in Congo and China. Where do all the thousands of batteries go after they die? it’s more about a heavy vehicle riding swiftly on sidewalks and streets.”
“No, no, no, no, no! Ask me what I think about the proposal to raise height restrictions in our little city! These developers never give up. Commissioners, don’t let them wear you down! If anything, bring back the ‘no higher that a palm tree’ rule. Or at least the 40-foot rule. We do not want to look like Fort Lauderdale. Please!”
“There are people complaining about high pump prices but they choose to drive inefficient vehicles and live in places where walking and commuting by bike isn’t possible. It’s time to pay the piper, maybe all those cars with one commuter coming into town will have two or three.”
“A Key West citizen said it best at the commissioners special meeting on Safer Ships: ‘This island and these waters belong to the next generations. They ask us to protect this precious, fragile environment for them. We should.’ The speaker was so right!”
“When did exercising good judgment become politically incorrect? If you lie, you are dishonest. If you steal, you are a thief. If you drink to excess, you are a drunk. I conclude by exercising good judgment that I should avoid lying, drunk thieves.”
“Re: the Voice comment about Children’s Health Defense article on Covid vaccines. CHD is a fringe, anti-vax group that pushes conspiracy theories about vaccinations. No one should give them the time of day.”
“I have a small car I barely use and a bicycle I use to commute, grocery shop, entertain myself and exercise. The recent gas prices will have virtually no effect on me except for shopping.”