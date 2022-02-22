“Those 12 housekeepers living in the three affordable units at the new Bartlum Yards are going to be very busy cleaning those 148 units.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene, the master of the malapropism, accused Nancy Pelosi of directing her ‘gazpacho police’ of illegally spying on members of Congress. This misuse of the name of the Spanish vegetable-based cold soup is bad enough but she could have called the spies vichyssoise; that inspires pureed terror.”
“The Florida Healthy Beaches website shows the water quality is really bad at Higgs, Smathers and South beach for months now, yet what are we doing? This isn’t cruise ships, this is our own sewage and run off. We need to solve this.”
“How do you consider 37 people to represent the public ‘turning out in droves’ before the City Commission? This anti-community group needs to turn their angry, negative energy into much-needed positive service to our hungry, our children, our homeless and our community as a whole.”
“Do I have this straight? A local developer is building 141 vacation rentals and three, maybe four, workforce units. Is this truly happening in a town where workforce housing is disappearing daily and businesses are struggling to stay open because they do not have enough workers? What is wrong with this picture?”
“Representative Carlos Gimenez stated that people who illegally bring guns onto planes ‘forgot’ they were there. If someone forgets where their gun is, they shouldn’t have one. Such ignorance is dangerous in Congress.”
“Key West of the ‘90s didn’t contract with a development company that hosted ships large enough to harm our reef. Obviously, that has changed. The EPA and other federal agencies charged with protecting our fragile natural resources should have plenty to say about business practices that knowingly damage them.”
“I pay local taxes. I live in Old Town. I wish I could shop local but all I can find are gag gifts and tacky t-shirts within walking distance. Lose the cruise ships. Develop some quality local shops. Reef and residents would both benefit.”
“Since lawmakers in Tallahassee have declared their commitment to preserving life, may we look forward to legislation that will ban the possession of semi-automatic rifles or concealed handguns for anyone who is more than 15 weeks old? And how about abolition of the death penalty while they’re at it?”