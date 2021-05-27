“I personally know many people with COVID that got sick and several died. I don’t know of a flu that nearly shut down our healthcare system and killed 600,000 people in the US, except in 1918, which was also a pandemic. Stop using anecdotes and use science.”
“Yesterday, my grand aunt and I went to the library again. My brain got so tired from reading Dino books, I fell asleep riding home on the Duval Loop, so we rode the bus for three whole loops while I napped. Thanks to driver Jorge, who’s the best bus driver ever!”
“If the Mallory Pier is in desperate need of repair and not fit for use then the city has the option of saying ‘we’re not going to fix it, instead we are going to close it.’ If the state doesn’t let us have smaller/cleaner ships then let’s have fewer ships.”
“Another study regarding Bayshore and Poinciana? Bayshore, a nursing home with 16 beds, has been supported by Monroe County for 60 years and is maintained at a yearly cost in excess of $1.3 million. The BOCC mayor suggested that the county stop financially supporting Bayshore — and then what?”
“It’s dangerous to generalize, but have you noticed that most of the people who state ‘follow the money or the science’ have no understanding of the issue they are complaining about?”
“More time needs to be allowed for bikers and walkers to safely cross at the timed crosswalk lights. Many drivers either don’t stop in time or delay stopping which is dangerous to those crossing.”
“Why is the voicer surprised that Mr. Hackley could go to the market at 4 a.m. when we can visit our local Winn-Dixie 24/7?”
“My sister in Boston mailed my birthday card April 1. I got it May 24!”
“Why haven’t we blocked all visitors from the county just north of the 18-Mile Stretch? Their COVID rate is 250% higher than ours. Whenever I look at the crime report, most of the perpetrators come from there. Fish and lobster poachers are overwhelmingly from there. Why let it continue?”
“In a recent Hackley diary entry, he mentions ‘The Hunter’s Feast’ by Mayne Reid. It can be found online for free and the first several pages are quite interesting.”