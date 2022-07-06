“Before we start throwing money at a Duval Street ‘revitalization,’ can we please handle some basics? There is a law prohibiting foul language like the F-word in shop windows. At last 20 shops are in violation. Have code enforcement walk the street and clean it up before spending money.”
“I realize that I spend too much time online when I try to select a Citizen’s Voice comment to post my retort.”
“The Russians aren’t the only ones usurping land belonging to others. The nude beach and art garden at the end of the county-owned Boca Chica road has now been sealed off by the U.S. Navy with a 15-foot high pile of rocks and a dozen ‘No Trespassing’ signs for good measure.”
“Instead of using the free book markers at the library, a recent reader of the book ‘22 Seconds’ used a ball-point pen to delineate the exact place where he left off. A library book belongs to the entire community, and defacing the book in any way is unacceptable and intolerable.”
“So what if it’s tarpon ‘season’ and all those tiny boats are in the harbor trying to make a living. Big ships are coming, boys! Go fish somewhere else.”
“Signed into law, Bill 514 allows for Substitution of Work Experience for Education. Finally, a law that recognizes that you can have a bachelor’s degree and still be an idiot. Experience is much more valuable than an education.”
“It takes a sophisticated consumer to convince a police dispatcher to send fire apparatus to an emergency rather than a police cruiser. Fortunately, in Key West, our homes are far apart and all have automatic fire sprinklers.”
“The city needs to do their job and clean up College Road. There are trash bags, clothing piles, food containers, a loaded U-Haul trailer with items all around it and abandoned cars.”
“What’s up with FDOT on the Bertha Road redo? Road still (over many months, if not a year) not done. What is done is still not right, and they are killing the businesses around them. Officials, please put in complaints (like Cow Key Bridge redo) and get it done.”
“Printed in the Voice was the lament that the 1/6 insurrectionists received unconstitutional treatment and were denied due process. A non-specific and spurious claim! Every person arrested was provided a written statement delineating the criminal charges, had assistance of counsel, and elected to go trial or pleaded guilty.”