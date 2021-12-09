“Can someone explain how we might lose the access and views of the waterfront at the Key West Bight?”
“Bertha Street from South Roosevelt to Atlantic has become the most dangerous road and sidewalk in Key West. Scooters are being driven on the makeshift sidewalk that isn’t wide enough for two bicycles to pass. Cars, golf carts, scooters, and bicycles are going the wrong way on the one way street.”
“Notwithstanding citizen complaints, the governor is quite within his authority to have a Florida State Guard (FSG), totally funded by the state. Originally formed during WWII, it is now inactive. Florida law allows the governor to recreate and maintain am FSG, should he decide to do so.”
“Why did the county grant an out-of-state company the exclusive right to all the pickleball courts in Key West for a $595-per-person clinic over the entire weekend, including Friday? The popular courts are usually filled with our local players and players waiting to play. This is just not right.”
“Key West does not owe you a living. If your business can’t survive abiding by the majorities’ will, then don’t let the door hit your butt on the way out.”
“I hope that we can eventually stop decorating our homes and guest houses with cheap, disposable crap and actually use our imagination. That goes for all holidays.”
“How does a Monroe County Commissioner get arrested at his home in Miami-Dade County?”
“I finally didn’t have to sit on the taxiway for an hour and a half last night, but I had to wait 30 minutes for my luggage. My flight had been off the board for 20 minutes. Another flight landed and that flight was on the board when our bags finally started coming out.”
“Let’s not turn our family-friendly Key West Bight into Lower Duval. Please encourage the Planning Board to deny the re-zoning of the Key West Bight.”
“Yes, it is legal to ride your bicycle on the sidewalk in Florida. It is also dangerous. Your speed is very different from a pedestrian. Cars backing out of drives are a hazard to you. You are a hazard to pedestrians. Use the bike lanes or street.”