“Can someone tell me what’s wrong with the current welcome sign at The Triangle? We have other problems, like the complete lack of code enforcement on Duval. Please tell me aren’t paying the architect to ‘lead a discussion.’ The TDC should pay for the sign. Locals know where we live.”
“You finally did it, Key West government. Between rich Bubba rentals and people being paid not to work, you’ve made me move away from my 30-year home. Thanks for guaranteeing no workforce to work on my house, wait tables or cut grass.”
“When I began teaching at Stanley Switlik Elementary School in 1989, with a master’s degree, I was paid $31,000 a year. That was not a livable wage then. The poster stated that $51,800 a year isn’t a livable wage. I don’t think turnover is because of the salaries; I think it’s probably deeper than that. ”
“I want to thank SCS for continuing to hold the owners of Pier B accountable and trying to respect the outcome of our referendum. Regardless of one’s position on ships, you are fighting for the right of the majority of voters versus powerful business interests. Keep standing up for democracy!”
“Enough with all the boring talk of cruise ships. The city closed its two piers, cancelling at least 50% of cruise ships. That is a pretty fair compromise. It’s time to focus on more critical concerns in Key West: housing, unsafe polluted beaches, homeless, etc.”
“Some may not like what tourists buy on Duval. Freedom of speech and expression made America, and our ‘live and let live’ attitude is what makes us paradise. Now people are asking for the city to institute government censorship. Be careful what you ask for, some are eager to collaborate.”
“Ah, the old ‘my boat is bigger’ mansplaining again. Overcompensating much? Boo hoo, they cry — everyone knows little boys with big toys don’t like to follow the rules.”