“Our current water troubles are worrisome, but they can be overcome. A water main break is no reason to cancel ongoing affordable housing projects. Let’s embrace a vision in which we adequately plan for future infrastructure needs and make improvements in a prudent manner, including water and affordable housing.”

“Will seniors and residents in decrepit and sub-standard Housing Authority buildings be moved to the new Garden View Apartments and, if not, what actions are being taken to address these failing facilities? Seniors without working elevators is a disaster waiting to happen. We need Fire Marshal and code enforcement visits.”