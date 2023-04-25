“Our current water troubles are worrisome, but they can be overcome. A water main break is no reason to cancel ongoing affordable housing projects. Let’s embrace a vision in which we adequately plan for future infrastructure needs and make improvements in a prudent manner, including water and affordable housing.”
“Will seniors and residents in decrepit and sub-standard Housing Authority buildings be moved to the new Garden View Apartments and, if not, what actions are being taken to address these failing facilities? Seniors without working elevators is a disaster waiting to happen. We need Fire Marshal and code enforcement visits.”
“It is a pleasure to drive on the new, resurfaced Bertha Street. Nice bike lanes, too!”
“Let’s be real. Just like walking a ferocious dog in public spaces, carrying lethal weapons, with no registration or training, has no other purpose but to intimidate, scare and terrorize other citizens.”
“Healthcare for life. How Bubbalicious.”
“Why in the world is the city going after restaurants for seating violations? Make sure there are adequate safety procedures in place and be done with it. It would appear that if a restaurant is successful and can add seating, that they are penalized. Check out the vacant buildings around the city and let the successful be successful.”
“Will robots mean the end of the affordable housing crisis?”
“The owner of the year-and-a-half construction project wants it finished even more than the suffering neighbor. Speak to the owner and general contractor about the misbehaving parties. Take pictures. If all else fails, call the police. It’s against the law to block driveways.”
“There needs to be a state investigation into the FKAA. $10 million a mile to replace the never-ending aging pipes? Three in-house attorneys at what cost to the taxpayers? Impasse at contract negotiations with the boots on the ground?”
“I am a visitor to Key West. One of the best things is walking or biking down Roosevelt Avenue. The e-bikes need to be on the roads. They are dangerous to pedestrians as well as bikers. How many people have to be injured or killed before this danger is stopped? ”