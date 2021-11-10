“Thursday, Nov. 4, was the anniversary of the overwhelming vote by Key West citizens to change our relationship with the cruise industry. Meanwhile, it appears the City Commission is slow-walking this decision of the people to death.”
“If I’m not using the power assist mode on my e-bike, it’s just another bike. Please get educated and get over e-bikes.”
“Seven flights departing in 42 minutes on Sunday. The airport is a complete disaster; it’s too crowded, people sitting on stairs, entryways, etc. This is unsafe and unacceptable.”
“I hope someone is seriously looking at curbing events in Key West. We literally get no breaks between Fantasy Fest, Parrot Head invasion and the boat races. Our town is bruised, and our dwindling workforce is suffering. Fantasy Fest especially has just turned disgusting, where no law goes unbroken. Just do it!”
“Initially, the price of the Residential Parking Permit, with decal, was $10; then it doubled to $20. The city did not impose any additional charges or taxes. The cost has now zoomed to $35, plus $4.13 for other costs and sales tax. The prior system was better, more efficient and cheaper.”
“I urge everyone to go to the Truman Waterfront Park to see how the Powerboat Racing Village is already destroying the new lawns and landscaping and the event hasn’t even started yet! You can’t park huge vehicles on lawns! Why do we allow our new park to be destroyed? Enough!”
“It’s a shame we need to resort to mandates to protect the public health, but it’s not much different than speed limits or no-littering laws that protect us from irresponsible people who can’t take responsibility for their own actions.”
“The Key West parking sticker may require some effort to obtain, but the status it gives you for having one on your windshield is priceless.”
“Can the city, who approves the Fantasy Fest permits, tell me how to explain naked drunk tourists walking down my street, many blocks from Duval? Each year, even with COVID, it gets worse and worse.”
“2021 will mark the year when the Key West airport will rank among the top 90 U.S. airports for total passenger traffic and among the top 50 for total aircraft takeoffs and landings. We decided that cruise ships have gone too far. We need to do the same for aircraft.”