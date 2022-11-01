“Could it be? Oh my! I think it just might be. The campaign for our city commission‘s District 4 race is being conducted without acrimony, attack ads or finger pointing. It can be done! Now, please, someone tell us how to vote for both of them!”

“I’m really happy to see that William Hackley is back, and he’s still playing Whist, but other than that, he seems to be a real stick-in-the-mud. May Johnson was lots more fun to follow.”