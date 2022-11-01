“Could it be? Oh my! I think it just might be. The campaign for our city commission‘s District 4 race is being conducted without acrimony, attack ads or finger pointing. It can be done! Now, please, someone tell us how to vote for both of them!”
“I’m really happy to see that William Hackley is back, and he’s still playing Whist, but other than that, he seems to be a real stick-in-the-mud. May Johnson was lots more fun to follow.”
The problem with the HAWK lights on Roosevelt is the alternating, left/right flashing pattern. Seen nowhere else and not on any driver test. Reprogram to one light flashing red and everyone will understand it’s a light operating as a stop sign. Universally understandable.”
“Wonder if there’s any connection between local musician playing for Monroe County Commissioner’s family fundraiser and the same musician being included in the budget of the recently March Festival approved by the county? The musician and the commissioner may be the only people interested in the unpopular festival.”
“If truth is sacrificed, we have lost a common denominator of the American way. Without truth and justice, there is no American way. What does it take to make those who are doomed to repeat, learn about history? Why are we a great country? Acceptance first. Acceptance, acceptance, acceptance.”
“I drive up and down the Keys. Gas prices are 60-80 cents cheaper in Key Largo than in Key West. This is not right and seems like price gouging, and something needs to be done. Come on, gas station owners, do what is right for the community!”
“Time to run the street sweeper on the residential streets to clear the leftover debris from Ian, so it doesn’t blow into the storm drains. Just post ‘No Parking’ signs like you do for construction or parades to clear the cars. Beautification, please!”