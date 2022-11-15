“I am so tired of those election deniers. That act is kind of boring and very few believe it anymore.”
“The vacation rental lobby has come out aggressively against the short-term rental proposal. Let’s not forget the hard-working people who create real value for our community. A small minority of vacation rental peddlers do not represent the working people of Key West.”
“To the Voicer who thinks that enforcing sensible and popular restrictions against giant cruise ships that foul our waters and bankrupt our city is a ‘death knell’ for local politicians: How is your legal department these days?”
“It’s nice to have a police officer at The Triangle now that there is huge congestion and traffic because of the construction. If he would only get out of his car and direct traffic, that would be great.”
“Truman Waterfront Park is the best thing the city ever did for the people of Key West. Let’s not ruin it by bridging Admiral’s Cut.”
“You can spend a lifetime developing a reputation and 10 minutes losing it. I’m sure this is a quote from somewhere, and it’s not precisely stated. No comment needed.”
“In 2006, after non-profit citizen organizations were successful in getting the voting public to approve constitutional amendments, Florida contended convincingly that 60% rather than a simple majority vote was required. This year, the Legislature’s three amendments failed, as all were below the 60% threshold. ‘Hoist with [their] own petard.’”
“Quiet streets a few Thursdays back. First, ‘Bum Farto’ then out to eat, happy to be spending money in town during a slow period. Seven minutes late for the parking meter and this resident gets a citation. Parking Department, can you let up on the residents just a bit?”
“After 14 years of annual two-week visits, we are done with Key West. The crazy hotel prices, terrible service and crazy prices in restaurants and a dead reef means we will be spending our $20,000 elsewhere. I hope whoever is running this place knows what they’re doing.”