“To the e-bike rider enjoying the look of people you startle: what will your facial expression look like when you cause injury to a pedestrian when you cut across or around them too closely and they are injured in a fall? An elderly person, a parent carrying a child? What will your face look like when the police and ambulance arrive?”
“Does the ship lover love the dirty high sulfur exhaust as well? Every hour a ship is in port, they emit the exhaust equivalent of 3,000 diesel big rigs at idle. But a ship lover probably can’t see that either.”
“Safer Cleaner Ships used COVID to start getting rid of cruise ships. Then they moved to ‘it is killing the reefs with silt’ and now its ‘ballast water.’ Need to change the name to something less disingenuous like No Ships. Key West has always been a nautical commerce town.”
“The city isn’t proposing to eliminate monthly rentals. If you’re smart enough to ask for a risk assessment, you’re smart enough to know that, so please stop spreading disinformation.”
“The Rule of Thumb is that someone has to die before something is done about the silent e-vehicles on sidewalks.”
“When the Good Humor man checks out for good, hopefully we still have Professor Mirth and the esteemed Doctor Goodwill standing by. When all seems lost in this sleepy little town that has always had a way of reinventing, just take a walk some orange sky morning and be happy.”
“I agree about full disclosure of expected legal fees and judgements caused by limiting monthly rentals. The commission was very concerned about Pier B owners and cruise ships causing a ‘Duck Tours judgement on steroids.’ What about the thousand or more lawsuits the change in rentals will cause?”
“Have you been to the supermarket in Searstown recently? Notice anything different about the new paper bags? The bags are 3 inches smaller than the old paper bags. Does using more bags make you feel you are getting more groceries?”
“To overcome the fuss over two ships in one day, repeal the self-defeating ‘one ship’ resolution that inhibits the city from earning revenue at Mallory. Allow the small ships described as desirable in the referendum, regardless of the autonomous Pier B ships. Only a very few will visit anyway.”