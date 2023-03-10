“To the e-bike rider enjoying the look of people you startle: what will your facial expression look like when you cause injury to a pedestrian when you cut across or around them too closely and they are injured in a fall? An elderly person, a parent carrying a child? What will your face look like when the police and ambulance arrive?”

“Does the ship lover love the dirty high sulfur exhaust as well? Every hour a ship is in port, they emit the exhaust equivalent of 3,000 diesel big rigs at idle. But a ship lover probably can’t see that either.”