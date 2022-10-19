“Can someone explain why people choose to move near a Naval Air Base then complain about airplanes flying over?”
“City Commissioners also receive pension, health and other benefits that are worth a lot. For some, that is their primary motivation to serve.”
“Why does our State Department consider Cuba a terrorist state and Russia not a terrorist state?”
“TV political videos seem to portray Black opponents with having darker skin or favor laws changing boys to girls. Unambiguous evidence of prior unacceptable social conduct is dismissed as smear campaigns. Some politicians claim to be living reformed lives sanctioned by a higher power. End this — make sure you vote.”
“I was disappointed to read about the inability of some commissioners to accept criticism without defensiveness. If public figures are not able to do that, they are in the wrong business. The successes and challenges of the city’s emergency response are a welcome opportunity to learn and improve.”
“How many take-home city vehicles were lost in Ian? We’ve heard about a submerged police cruiser.”
“Live-aboards and your fellow Key Westers who inhabit them are not going away. If anything, new state law will demand more managed mooring fields where people can safely moor and use facilities while paying taxes and having access to and ensuring regular black water pump-out. This will decrease the amount of vessels breaking free during most weather events (winter cold fronts), barring major tropical systems, and help monitor derelicts and pump-outs.”