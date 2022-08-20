“Enough! E-bikes must be banned from city side walks. They must be treated the same as golf carts. Force them to ride on the streets. I am tired of being passed from behind by rude drivers. Many are going faster than the cars on North Roosevelt. This is a public safety issue.”
“Years ago Catherine Street was supposed to be one way between White and HOB school. Of course, it has not happened. There is absolutely no room for two-lane traffic. There is not even enough room to paint a yellow line on the street. All day long, cars speed down this street as a shortcut to New Town. Please change this.”
“The ‘I’m a stranger in my own town’ editorial in The Citizen hit home. The article is about Charleston, but it applies to Key West also. Too much of a good thing eventually becomes bad. We are becoming overrun by tourism, and it hurts a lot of locals.”
“Why does the city keep allowing new festivals during peak season? Do you not understand the increased demand yields higher hotel prices, which creates more Airbnbs? Stop saying how affordable housing is your priority and actually do something about it!”
“Hey, neighbor, as long as you continue to rent your house nightly (for which you don’t have a license; it’s public record), I will call code every single time. It’s their job to enforce the law, not mine. If you weren’t breaking the law, there wouldn’t be any problems.”
“A 2.5 grade-point average will barely get you into community college, but it will allow you to teach our children. I wonder why I bothered with the master’s degree in education when I could have barely passed high school and been a teacher.”
“It was a good week for politically connected businesses. The county, without even looking at alternatives, approved a huge increase in towing rates. Meanwhile, Key West choose a developer over the public, awarding a public beach to the group.”