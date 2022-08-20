“Enough! E-bikes must be banned from city side walks. They must be treated the same as golf carts. Force them to ride on the streets. I am tired of being passed from behind by rude drivers. Many are going faster than the cars on North Roosevelt. This is a public safety issue.”

“Years ago Catherine Street was supposed to be one way between White and HOB school. Of course, it has not happened. There is absolutely no room for two-lane traffic. There is not even enough room to paint a yellow line on the street. All day long, cars speed down this street as a shortcut to New Town. Please change this.”