“Curious. With this $100 million for the airport renovation and enlargement, how many more people can this island hold at any given time? We have a limited amount of services for them to use, so at what point does one say ‘Enough already’?”
“The city and county commissions kicked the affordable housing can down the road so long that we’ve already lost an estimated 40% of the service workers. Demolish trailer parks, there goes another 20%. This time next year, visitors will be making their own mojitos and making their own hotel beds.”
“To improve safety for bicyclists, let’s enforce laws that prohibit riding bicycles in the wrong direction on one-way streets, requiring full stops at stop signs and directing riders to have their bike lights on at night. By not clearly setting safety parameters, we have to expect continuing accidents.”
“I would vote for a candidate who said they would do something about all the chickens running around.”
“We designed our tax structure to shift as much of our tax burden as we could onto the tourists, and then voted a million cruise ship tourists per year off of our island.”
“To the people who throw trash out car windows on Boca Chica Road, do you ever wonder what happens to that? I pick it up every day on my bike ride. Give me a break! Your disregard makes my ride a lot longer.”
“The purpose of building Wreckers Cay was to provide new affordable housing, not to provide housing to people living at Roy’s Trailer Park so the owner can evict them and redevelop it. How did the owner get the county to give these residents priority over others? Answers, please!”
“The airport plans are terrible. We should be building a tropical airport that is something to be proud of. Palm trees, beaches, tiki huts — something cute and welcoming and something representing Key West.”
“Finally, we are getting somewhere. The newly created ‘Office of Election Crimes and Security,’ with a $24.3M operating budget, has caught 20 illegal voters out of 11 million Florida voters. They will have to quadruple that budget to find 80 more. Now, proof the election was fraudulent.”