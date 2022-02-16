“The city hired outside counsel for $210,000 to tell them exactly what the city attorney told them, that the cruise ship referendums and proposed ordinances are illegal and unconstitutional. Really? Who’s paying for this, the SCS or the taxpayers? Unfortunately, it’s the taxpayers.”
“Is there a restaurant/bar in town that does not have live music (or amplified music), where one can actually carry on a conversation with fellow guests without screaming? This town has become very loud the last couple of years.”
“I would love to see a study on the correlation between high room rates and conversions to vacation rentals. Maybe then, people would see the fact that the exploding tourism advertising is destroying our housing stock. Is there any limit?”
“The city hired an outside firm to compose the Safer, Cleaner Ships ordinances. The firm has written ordinances that don’t even mention ships’ size or passenger counts. A bill of $250,000 for that?! Who are they really working for? Certainly not the voters of Key West. Commissioners: Fix this!”
“The anti-cruise ship protesters have crossed the line. Their ‘friendly, peaceful’ protests took an ugly turn, screaming vulgarity toward disembarking passengers and accosting the police. This group should be ashamed of themselves. ‘One Human Family’ just washed out with the tide.”
“We used to love our airport. Our visitors loved it, too. That is over.”
“Mayday, mayday! We, the citizens of Key West, need the city’s help so we can afford to keep living and working here! We are begging you help us!”
“Did you really think the cruise ship ordinance would be written to support the vote? It sure seems the city is doing everything it can to disregard the referendum or wait until the hometown legislation goes into effect. A total dereliction of duty, but I’m not surprised.”