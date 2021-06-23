“I was so pleased to see the banner on Tuesday’s Citizen announcing the Nov. 7-14 powerboat races in Key West. Why? Because I am already scheduled to be out of town for that time and will therefore be spared, for another year, all the noise and loutish behavior associated with this invasion of our community.”
“I couldn’t believe it when I saw another new flight being added to the airport. Have County Commissioners flown lately? I fly for work and every one of my last six flights has been delayed. No tarmac room to park, no gate, no stairs. Enough! Time to freeze new flights!”
“ Did you know your hard-working, USPS letter carriers you see delivering all those Amazon packages and mail seven days a week are working in extreme and horrible conditions. Twelve-hour days and mandated no days off. Enough already! We are exhausted!”
“Just two years ago our airport was one of the nicest I traveled through. Now, due to additional flights, it is the absolute worst. The overcrowding in the terminal is an absolute nightmare.”
“Community, be aware if you need a home nurse, PT, OT, it is paid for by your health insurance. Go through an agency that is bonded and background checked. All nurses are advocates and many may not know this service is free and covered under health insurance!”
“Please bring back the obscure news from the Key West police reports!”
“Everywhere you look there are ‘Help Wanted’ signs. What exactly would be the problem with getting a few immigrants in here to help relieve the problem?”
“Ocean’s Edge, The Quarry, Wreckers Cay; several others? All major expensive. Now what banks are loaning all the money to build all this stuff in an area supposedly going underwater? People, wake up before it’s too late — we are being played daily.
“Florida law bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory, which the new rules say asserts ‘that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold’ white supremacy.” Can teachers state that racism was ‘embedded’?’’