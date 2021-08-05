“Today, Carnival Conquest is showing departures from Miami on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 with stops in Key West on the itinerary. Key West has never been a ‘sail from’ port, only a port of call.”
“Just because Carnival has canceled Key West stops through October does not mean that all the other cruise companies will do the same. They could easily slip one in here one day. We need to get on with the process to make sure they don’t.”
“You do not like the bums camping at Smathers tables why do you allow it? Tell them to kick rocks. Seems like a reasonable One Human Family kind of solution?”
“If you are not eating what you catch, you are just bothering the fish.”
“This town does not owe you a living. If you can’t make it here abiding by the majority vote, then don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
“Mobster bash? Traffic jams this weekend because ‘what comes down must go back up’”
“People sure are uninformed. The cruise ship revenue has nothing to do with raising taxes. The city collected more revenue this year than in the past. The problem is the city doesn’t know how to stop spending, such as giving raises to people with some of the best jobs here. “
“Shame on the city for dumping old, abandoned mobile trailers at the former Hawk missile base, stop turning that area into a junkyard.”
“Don’t believe the anti-vax propaganda and microchip comments. If you carry a cellphone, you are as good as microchipped.”
“If Mallory and Navy Mole only allow small ships and larger, cleaner ships go to Pier B, then victory is declared with 40% of ships canceled. The city can avoid bankruptcy from lawsuit. Those who want to save the reef can focus on the real problem: land pollution.”
“There was a silver lining in the arrest of the Sheriff’s Office deputy for stealing lobster from a citizen. It is the fact he was reported by fellow deputies. Good cops become bad cops when they cover up crime and misbehavior by the bad ones. Kudos to these officers for doing the right thing.”
“The unvaccinated do not need to wear masks, They’ve already got their heads in the sand.”