“There are multiple sites selling tickets to the upcoming Willie Nelson concert at the amphitheater for upward of $600. I’m not as old as Willie, but I do remember standing in line to get tickets for concerts. I really wanted to see this show but will not support the profiteers. It’s a small local venue, bring back the lines!”

“Every shady, secret dealing that I was afraid would happen with the 3.2 project is happening. Everyone needs to pay attention as this moves forward.”