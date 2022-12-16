“There are multiple sites selling tickets to the upcoming Willie Nelson concert at the amphitheater for upward of $600. I’m not as old as Willie, but I do remember standing in line to get tickets for concerts. I really wanted to see this show but will not support the profiteers. It’s a small local venue, bring back the lines!”
“Every shady, secret dealing that I was afraid would happen with the 3.2 project is happening. Everyone needs to pay attention as this moves forward.”
“Why has the city allowed Blanche Street to become a junkyard? Vehicles parked the wrong way, expired plates, cars do not move for months, one vehicle is being parted out, and vehicles being worked on and fluids left on road. What a lovely neighborhood.”
“Will the airport container tunnels affect the planned upgrades of the Key West-to-Cuba tunnel?”
“It turns out that COVID vaccines have become a partisan issue. Florida Republicans are the people still most likely to die from the disease. Vaccines work.”
“Waste Management, your recycling truck just left 23 small piles of colorful glass on Varela street, very Christmasy but not very good on bicycle tires.”
“A recent Voicer almost had it right, Key West is where whiners win. That’s how we keep it the same.”
“The Florida Legislature is holding a special session on increasing home insurance rates and limiting the rights of homeowners to sue private insurance companies relating to insurance disputes. What is the governor saying? Let’s have a commission study COVID-19 vaccines.”
“The campaign to vote against cruise ships was a sham, as it gaslit the voters of Key West with a winning, but false environmental alarmist message, as later confirmed by Mote Marine Laboratory official speaking to the City Commission. If I knew then what I know now, I would not have voted in support of the CSC initiative.”