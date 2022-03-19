“You bought the worst house in the neighborhood and spent a lot of effort and cash. Now it is the worst house in the neighborhood.”
“Time for the few supporters of oversize and destructive cruise ships who continue to troll this column to lay down their keyboards. You are fooling no one with your constant misinformation and trolling. The people voted to protect the environment, and you lost. ”
“How in the heck could the new owner of the property on Eagle Avenue tear out every living thing? I hope some serious fines are levied, so much that they’re not just considered an expense!”
“First of all, our city speed limit is 20 mph unless posted otherwise. Second, with our HAWK traffic signals, flashing red means ‘go’ as long as the crosswalk is clear.”
“Regarding wind chimes; one person’s music is another one’s noise pollution. It has nothing to do with racism or vaccines.”
“I hope that all the Realtors, inspection companies, property managements, loan processors and any other business that is fortunate to be riding our unbelievable real estate market boom is taking very good care of their support staff.”
“Pier B gets all the ships regardless of their size, the city loses virtually all its ship revenue and Safer Cleaner Ships is claiming some kind of victory?”
“It is a shame that Key West issues permits to hotels allowing them to blast music, day and night, and sometimes for more than one consecutive day, that can be heard in quiet, residential neighborhoods of New Town. The city is not a good steward and the businesses are not good neighbors.”
“OMG! Please, residents of Key Haven, if your dog is outside barking incessantly and non-stop, please put them inside!”