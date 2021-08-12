“Boo to the person who killed a cat on George Street last weekend and left it in the middle of the road to be run over another hundred times. My parents taught me to go around the neighborhood to look for the owner and apologize wholeheartedly. Imagine the little kid who might be crying because his cat didn’t come home.”
“Once again, U.S. 1 is closed due to idiots on the road. If the city and county are going to invite everyone here, they should widen U.S. 1. Two lanes both directions! Enough is enough!”
“Let’s see, let’s see: Sturgis motorcycle rally going on now, 700,000 people. New Orleans Jazz festival postponed from May to October! Five-hundred thousand people. Sixty-five cruise ships visiting Key West in December! Do they know something that we aren’t being told? Yes; they know just how completely naive some of us are.”
“Let’s call a ventilator what it is — life support. It’s what they use so you don’t die under general anesthesia. While on life support, you will almost certainly be sedated and unable to communicate with those around you. Your last goodbye will be when you’re intubated. Think about it.”
“The city commission seems to want their cake and to eat it, too. They’re permitting huge events where they know tens of thousands tourists won’t be wearing masks, but require locals to wear masks in city buildings. That doesn’t make any sense.”
“The latest coronavirus surge will continue for many months to overwhelm hospitals that provide necessary care to unvaccinated and unmasked young people (20-45) and grammar school children. State governments that have blocked mandatory vaccinations and student masks are dominated by kakistocracy. Cake or death?”
“Hey, wake up. This is the United States of America. We have a Constitution that lays out what our government can and cannot do. And experimental medical testing is not mentioned. We were tasked with fighting back if need be and given the tools. Hope we never have to.”
“OK, folks, to all the posters who hate cruise ships, boomers, the airport, mini-season, Duval Street beaches and all Key West has to offer — it’s time to pack up and leave! A majority of listed items have been here way before you came to island. If you’re that miserable, leave!”