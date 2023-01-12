“We have less small high-end ships now than we’ve ever had. We have 50% less big ships. They sold this deal on the fact that less big ships would attract many more small exclusive ships. This is what happens when people who know nothing about an industry are allowed to regulate it. The reality is they want to eliminate all ships.”
“Seventy dollars to $90 for a women’s haircut — really?”
“‘We don’t want our visitors being driven around in sloppy vehicles.’ Commissioner, are you kidding me? Have you been in a KW taxi lately?”
“Renaming, tearing down statues, it’s called USA history like it or not! We have enough problems in our country without people trying to find more! Just look at the pork we purchased with our tax dollars. Now, there is something to complain about.”
“So good to see the full January schedule for cruise ships. Great to see the beautiful ships in town and the boost to downtown businesses and attractions. Also, the great cash flow into the city treasury. Keep it up!”
“The Voicer has proved they are the fool by screwing up the saying: ‘It is better to keep your mouth shut and be thought a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt.’”
“The virtually daily comments defending cruise ships and demeaning the majority of Key West residents who clearly oppose seem to be getting more pathetic. Seems like proof those of us who actually care about the quality of life in Key West have won.”
“The city needs to tax any rental under 28 days in the city a 35% bed tax. The Housing Authority can use those funds to redevelop and acquire new properties for workforce housing.”
“I suggest the people still calling in comments about cruise ships look up the word obsession in the dictionary and get the help you so clearly need.”
“FL statute 316.1995: A person may not drive any vehicle other than by human power upon a bicycle path, sidewalk, or sidewalk area, except upon a permanent or duly authorized temporary driveway. ... Time to enforce these ridiculous electric bicycles!”
“The Housing Authority doesn’t need to acquire any new properties. How about developing the properties they already own? The eyesore on Truman Avenue, for example. Families could have been living there for over 10 years now. And that’s not the only one.”