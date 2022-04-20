“Nudity is not the same thing as vulgarity. The latter is what became of Fantasy Fest. It should be simple — if you can’t do it in your hometown, don’t come here and do it. Most of the people wearing body paint the last few years needed a couple gallons of paint.”
“When is the federal government going to get us a permanent postmaster for Key West? Three-month temporary postmasters, who then go back where they came from, will never get control of the three offices that make up the job. Postal workers say it has been five or 10 years since we had a permanent postmaster.”
“To the person regarding Fantasy Fest who said he really doesn’t want to see 70-year old body parts again: I’m over 70, and I’ve got some pretty nice body parts.”
“I would think if you were so against ‘morally disgraceful language and signs,’ you should be railing against T-shirt shops with the same type language on display 24/7.”
“Immigration status is a legal construct unlike religious preference or gender identity. Illegal immigrants are not, and shouldn’t be, entitled to the rights of citizens and those here legally. Is the city trying to induce people to board chugs to reach the Keys? Terrible policy to incentivize death and drowning.”
“Make Fantasy Fest avoidable for those who wish to avoid it by strictly enforcing the FF Zone. Keep the animals in their cages — just like the zoo. Don’t try to make FF ‘family friendly’ or end it altogether. Just keep it in its place and carry on.”
“Fantasy Fest can create all the zones they want and claim nudity is prohibited; however, there is no enforcement of the rules nor does the city have the manpower. Bottom line is the event turned into a gross display that has overrun the island.”
“No to any idea of speed cameras. That’s a nanny state idea. No cop, no ticket.”
“Rather sweeping statement from SCS that nobody outside of Old Town is interested in seeing Admiral’s Cut opened. I live north of White Street and I and plenty of neighbors who would like it opened.”
“What study was done to justify making Fantasy Fest ‘family friendly?’ Quit gentrifying Key West when our culture is the exact opposite!”
“Just because you are offended doesn’t mean you are right.”