“Are Key Westers tired of 12-year term limits for city commissioners? Unbelievable that we now have three commissioners serving 15 years! Can we change service time limits from years to terms, similar to the definition of presidential term limits in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution?”
“Once the Realtors have sold off the last property to another illegal, Airbnb short-term rental violator, and there’s no one left to serve their carpaccio, watch how fast they flee the island. Makes you wonder how much property will be worth when there’s no one left to provide basic services.”
“I have always felt the heat and the gravitational pull of the sun. Haven’t you? As we draw closer to our sun, year by year, on our axis, in an elongated orbit, we must feel lucky every day. Yes, we are doomed, but why make it worse along the way?”
“There is a radio commercial by that is intended to be a positive message about ‘opioid overdoses’ but it has loud sirens. I have been in the car and looked to pull over quickly. While the message is important, I think the use of sirens can be very dangerous for those who have the radio on in the car.”
“I’m not sure what is worse: wind chimes or big ships. Pretty sure they have the wind chimes now — at least they let us know when they are coming.”
“To the Voicer who is ‘sick and tired.’ I hope you get some rest and feel better soon. Norovirus is no fun at all.”
“Yes, the word tarmac has slipped into the dictionary as an all-around term for airport paved surfaces. Tarmac was initially used to describe a paving compound of tar and macadam.”
“Wind chimes? Gas-powered leaf blowers? Legal Department? Key West, can we even get our gripes straight?”