“Are Key Westers tired of 12-year term limits for city commissioners? Unbelievable that we now have three commissioners serving 15 years! Can we change service time limits from years to terms, similar to the definition of presidential term limits in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution?”

“Once the Realtors have sold off the last property to another illegal, Airbnb short-term rental violator, and there’s no one left to serve their carpaccio, watch how fast they flee the island. Makes you wonder how much property will be worth when there’s no one left to provide basic services.”