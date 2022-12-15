“Mount Sunrise, Mount Serenity, Mount Paradise; it should sound tropical in my opinion.”
“There are signs stuck in the median on Flagler and at The Triangle for a property management company in Homestead. That’s illegal and I don’t understand why Code Enforcement or Public Works can’t pick them up. If locals can’t put yard signs there, how do they get by with it?”
“When Mallory Square is redone, can it also be renamed? Call me woke, but having our square named after a pro-slavery Confederate officer in charge of destroying the Union navy is not in keeping with the times. Richmond removed their last monument yesterday.”
“To the whiner who thinks Tropic Cinema’s landlord should give them free rent, why not put your money where your mouth is and offer to chip in?”
“I can relate to the letter writer who is dealing with snowbird neighbors’ construction. At least your neighbors haven’t turned their yard into an outdoor bar with loud TVs and music blaring all the time. I sure miss when decent, respectful people lived here instead of ignorant, entitled, rich snowbirds.”
“The City Commission rejected securing Admiral’s Cut for the people when they rejected the deal with Pier B against the advice of the city attorney and exorbitant outside counsel. The threat of eminent domain for the Cut means more wasted taxpayer money.”
“The last word on HAWK crosswalk signals. The FL DOT website says stop on solid red, caution on flashing red. Confusing and dangerous, yes. The law, yes.”
“The kids didn’t leave candy wrappers all over the place; the candy was never picked up in the first place. You can eat only so many candy canes.”
“The decision to open Admiral’s Cut is a delicate matter. None of us in our lifetime will regain the use of Pier B, due to a 99-year lease. Why not open Admiral’s Cut for a fee to be paid by each person walking across the to-be-built bridge sufficient to repay Key West citizens for designing and building our Truman Waterfront. Enough of this nonsense. Leave it be.”
“I read Ord. No. 98-21, 2; has the Voicer citing it read the charter or organizational chart? The attorney and manager work under the commission and do not answer to each other. The commission makes policy and law, and the mayor ‘shall preside at all meetings of the commission.’”
“Mount Trashmore’s new name choices: Mount McQiklee or Mount Farto.”