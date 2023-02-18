“New Town diner comment. Perfect example of what’s wrong with this country. If it doesn’t fit into my way of thinking, it’s wrong.”
“I noticed the new city manager’s application cover letter called Key West ‘the City of Alexandria.’ The entire application was boiler plate with no specifics about Key West. Get your money back from the search firm who sent this on and shame on the commissioners for not seeing this.”
“It has always been referred to as ‘the need to know.’ In today’s world, everyone thinks they have ‘the need to know.’ Well, I am writing this to say, no, they don’t. In our communication world, how many times do people ‘post’ stuff they wish they hadn’t? Secrets are secrets.”
“Bertha Street is glorious.”
“If you had some good ideas, maybe people would vote for you, and you would not have to cheat or think of clever ways to prevent the other side from voting.”
“I just bought my kid a car so he can drive from FSU, Tallahassee, to Key West on a Tuesday to vote in the district where we live. And you call me your ‘brethren’?”
“What is up with the Californiaphobes hating everything California? It sounds like envy to me.”
“If voting is a fundamental right and owning a gun is a fundamental right, why do we have to jump through so many hoops just to vote and yet owning a killing machine comes with no strings attached?”
“The Mosquito Control District is just another non-transparent swamp. There is no reason it couldn’t be rolled into the general county government. I encourage the state to eliminate it.”
“The changes in the Florida voting laws were deliberately skewered to make it more difficult for Blacks to vote. Research showed that Black citizens vote by mail and use drop boxes more often than whites; so laws regarding these matters and others were changed to reduce the Black vote!”
“To the Voicer who said they won’t go back to a New Town diner because the waitress had a ‘Biden’ moment: What diner is it? You may not go back but me and 10 of my friends would love to have breakfast there.”