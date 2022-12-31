“’Woke’ defined: Being aware or well informed in a political or cultural sense.”
“Does anyone really think that the house for sale on Amelia is worth triple what it sold for a year ago? Yes, it was fully renovated, but an $800K house isn’t worth $2.3 million unless the renovation was done in solid gold. Who’s buying these places?”
“Why on Earth did I ever complain about the old Bertha? Be careful what you wish for.”
“As newly local in the past few years, I was excited to have close friends visit. An afternoon walk down Duval revealed it to be dirty and unkempt, with the buildings in need of paint and repair. Embarrassing. Can a program be started to incentivize owners to pressure wash/paint their properties and sidewalks regularly? ”
“Say what you will about Stephen Mallory. There weren’t any cruise ships here when he was in charge.”
“To the Voicer singing ‘Spring Love’ — there are a lot of us with you. For Keys kids coming up in the 1980s and ‘90s, Stevie B was like the prophet of puberty. If only I could still fit into my Z Cavariccis!”
“’Mount Yerbike!’ Very Key West sounding.”
“To the person mentioning about ‘language’ in store windows. It was my understanding that the city passed an ordinance that stores couldn’t do that and when they did, code enforcement was called and they had to remove them and were cited. Please tell me what happened to that ordinance and why does the city allow it?”