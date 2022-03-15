“Instead of raising height limits to allow more, more, more, impose an annual licensing fee of $30,000 per house for those operating homes as vacation rentals. They are the reason we have a housing shortage and also destroy the quality of life for locals living near them.”
“My partner had surgery at Lower Keys Medical Center recently. From the moment we arrived to his discharge, everything went great. All staff members were very professional and caring, going out of their way offering me blankets, coffee, etc., while I waited. Kudos to Lenora, Kelley, Phyllis and Robert from dietary!”
“A local contractor has ravaged the streets of Old Town. When the H-E-double hockey sticks are they going get the work done?”
“Key West is at carrying capacity. No more building! No more destruction of the environment. No high rises!”
“Every day I read all the moaning in this paper, but you know what? Todd German was right; we have multiple candidates running unopposed. If you think the current leadership is bad, get off your computer and run for office.”
“If it is now OK to control what is said in the classroom, why can’t we control what is said on T-shirts? The vulgar, disgusting words that are flaunted in our shops are truly embarrassing. How is that One Human Family?”
“Underground walkways? In Key West?”
“The commission’s plan to close its two piers is an exercise in administrative suicide. They are erasing themselves as a working Port Authority and will no longer have any say whatsoever in port issues.”