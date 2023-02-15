“New Florida School Book Goals: Reward snitching on librarians; Expand Burn Unit; Replace all audio books with the Governor’s voice; and Emphasize in all history classes the Confederate analysis of the war of Northern Aggression.”
“It’s not about looking both ways, it’s about a lot of cities have it ingrained in their culture to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk. Not the case here, cars feel entitled before a pedestrian in a crosswalk. That needs to change and if a small sign alerts drivers, that’s good.”
“Don’t bother getting a parking permit, they don’t check any more. Petronia is filled with cars with no parking stickers. They haven’t painted the lines on Petronia and Ash and it’s a free-for-all. Keep spending all your time writing chicken ordinances. Thank you, city.”
“Let’s face it. The drivers in Key West are awful — entitled, distracted, unskilled and impaired. The cyclists in Key West are equally atrocious; entitled, distracted, unskilled and impaired. Oh wait, they are the same people.”
“Yes, much to the chagrin of truth tellers everywhere, lying seems to be in fashion these days. Been around forever, just make stuff up, whether habitual or pathological, lying is lying and the truth is the truth. Consider yourself a witness on the stand, no lying allowed. Thank you.”
“Can’t smoke at the beach but you can bring your rifle that you haven’t been trained to use and smoke your cigar.”
“I don’t mind if you put your bag of dog poop in my garbage bin, but my recycle bin? Really?”
“First they came for the trans kids seeking care ...”
“Saw a tourist on an Eaton corner obviously frustrated that no one was stopping so he could cross the street. Waving arms and making faces at drivers. Read. The. Sign. Stop for pedestrian ‘within crosswalk,’ not for random person standing on corner. It isn’t California. Thank goodness.”
“Bring back the Key West Electric Street Railway on Duval Street and eliminate all the cars and parking. Old Key West was better!
“‘More difficult for Blacks to vote.’ Really? Maybe more difficult for ‘people’ to vote. Or maybe requiring ID to vote. Same required to cash a check or function in the world. I believe people can manage the minimal voting requirements regardless of color. Do you so underestimate your brethren?