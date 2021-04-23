“If you do not understand the well-publicized goal of ballot questions, or consider the consequences of your vote, maybe you should sit out the next election.”
“Why does the City of Key West Police Department not list the arrest location on the Sheriff’s Office arrest log? The sheriff has the specific address. I am guessing that the ‘200 block of Duval’ gets pretty redundant.”
“Why is the city allowing the Coffee Butler Amphitheater to be America’s next COVID-19 super spreader event for five-day Mile 0 Fest? There will be mass local infections and spread of COVID-19 upon Key West.”
”While walking my dog near the Staples bridge most days, I am amazed at the number of electric bikes and motor scooters that ignore the sign that clearly states 'No Motorized Vehicles.' I guess those people think they are entitled. Some day an innocent bridge walker will be hurt.”
”The garden center has assorted fruit trees on sale. I want a mango, blueberry and watermelon tree.”
“Headlines in this newspaper prove COVID-19 rates are a rising health crisis in Key West. Postpone mass public events until safe for all.”
“You can’t look smart when you have nothing smart to say.”
“You’re late to the party. The cruise ship referendum masqueraded as a COVID-19 mitigation effort but the real goal was banning them from the island.”
“How does Areas of Critical State Concern Program have anything to do with the cruise ship referendum?”
“After weeks of wind chime complaints in The Voice I decided to remove mine. Not one, not two, but three anonymous “Thank yous” in my mailbox. I wish you would have said something, neighbors. I had no idea. Would have fixed it sooner if I’d known.”
“Sorry if I offend you by not using your correct pronoun. What’s a pronoun?”
“How about using the approximately $800K a year from the Bahama Village Redevelopment Fund to repair the Community Pool? It is right in that district. Seems like a perfect fit for those funds, or is that too much common sense?”
“There’s a lot of really smart people in the Keys. Unfortunately, they are out-numbered.”
“This is the new era of information from everyone in government and I assume that means the Sheriff’s Office, too. No one needs to know anything except your government is taking care of you!