“Congratulations to Florida for having 1/5 of the new COVID-19 cases.”
“Where can I sign up for cleaner, safer planes?”
“You do know ‘non-homesteaded’ properties include every rental property in the Keys. Yet our leaders are raising taxes on them! People can’t afford rent here now. Stop talking about affordable housing when you obviously don’t care about rent increases to every renter in the county and city.”
“So, you got your vaccinations for ‘the bad flu,’ right? And you’ve been promised you that you can’t get COVID-19 now, right? And you can mask up again just like Halloween again, too! So, now what are you freaking out about?”
“We voted for cleaner, safer ships. When will they produce these ships? I look out every morning and see no ships. This is starting to look like a classic bait-and-switch scam to suppress tourism.”
“Navy jets flying over the hospital and college are miles out of their authorized flight patterns.”
“So we should allow one dock to receive large cruise ships since 40% voted to allow? OK, as long as we limit the governor to 50% of his term and then have his Democratic challenger serve out the rest. Not how democracy works.”
“As much as I dislike the Duval Loop buses, where are they? Now the even uglier big green buses are flashing Duval Loop in their top information area. At least the Duval Loop buses are pretty. What’s happening?”
“It’s dangerous and yet comical that you think you know the long-term effects of a hurriedly-approved vaccination. Since you have a crystal ball, can you give me some stock tips?”
“I know a great place for the Cuban assault teams to train — No Name Key!”
“Yes, cruise ship tourists are 50% of our visitors, but they are only 5% of our revenue. This is why we’re doing just fine without them.”
“The virus is on the rise again. We need to stay careful.”