“The city claims it wants to reduce nudity during Fantasy Fest. What about the rest of the year? We have women wearing bikinis, crop tops and deep cleavage dresses, which are all illegal. What makes women think they can disregard our ordinance? Only men have the right to go topless.”
“It was funny listening to a City Commissioner gripe about his terrible experience with the city while trying to get an ADU. Now he knows how the rest of us are treated on a regular basis. He has the authority to fix it.”
“What has happened to Key West? The streets are crowded with drunks and trashy T-shirt shops. The visitors are loud and obnoxious. Traffic to the mainland is untenable. Prices are escalating at an amazing pace. People are mean to each other and ready to fight over anything. I miss Key West.”
“If the right to abortion was so very, very important, then why didn’t you vote for people who would pass laws that protect abortion? Any state that wants can make/keep it legal. If a state’s voters choose otherwise, isn’t that the way democracy works?”
“For the 75% of Key West drivers who don’t remember the answer on your driver’s license test: A flashing red light is the same as a stop sign.”
“So the County Commissioners will approve the property trade when there’s something in it for them, but no to using Bayshore Manor for KOTS and a senior center at the Diesel plant.” ”
“To those who are offended by a flag that has a comment about our current president: Were you similarly offended by the giant blimp of our former president as a baby in diapers? If not, your outrage runs hollow.”
“Two guesses why Pier B ignores their submerged land lease and gets away with it; the city allows it because they don’t care about the residents or the rules. They keep bending over backwards for their rich, powerful friends but will fine you over a tree.”
“I knew it would come time to pick on Fantasy Fest. To be fair, there are other weeks of festivals that I do not particularly like and I stay away. We have gone to many Fantasy Fests and never been disgusted. I have been disgusted a few times at shoppers in Publix, but who cares what I think. Let the adults have their week.”
“No discrimination based on immigration status? It’s illegal to hire people not legally in the country: businesses are open to prosecution if they hire people without Social Security numbers. The cost of living exceeds local wages and the City Commission is supporting illegal hiring to make it worse?”